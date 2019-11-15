Liverpool thrashes Crystal Palace in Premier League

Liverpool ran riot today thrashing Crystal Palace 7-nil at Selhurst Park Stadium.

The Jurgen Klopp’s coached side scored seven with Roberto Firmino and sub Mohamed Salah bagging a brace each and the others goals from Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino.

The victory moved them six points clear at the top and the brilliance of their performance, with a team still short of full strength, suggested they will take some catching.