Liverpool thrash Man United

Liverpool is back at the top of the English Premier League outclassing Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield.

United was without Cristiano Ronaldo following the death of his newborn son and both sets of supporters paid a moving tribute with applause in the seventh minute.

Liverpool was already in front by then, Luis Diaz sweeping home Mohammed Salah’s pass before the Egyptian ended his eight-game goalless sequence from Sadio Mane’s brilliant pass after 22 minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

Mane ended any slim hopes United had with a first-time finish from Diaz’s pass in the 69th minute before Salah