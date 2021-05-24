Football
Liverpool thrash Man United
BBC Sports
April 20, 2022 10:30 am
Liverpool is back at the top of the English Premier League outclassing Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield.
United was without Cristiano Ronaldo following the death of his newborn son and both sets of supporters paid a moving tribute with applause in the seventh minute.
Liverpool was already in front by then, Luis Diaz sweeping home Mohammed Salah’s pass before the Egyptian ended his eight-game goalless sequence from Sadio Mane’s brilliant pass after 22 minutes.
Mane ended any slim hopes United had with a first-time finish from Diaz’s pass in the 69th minute before Salah
