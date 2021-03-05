Home

Liverpool suffers sixth successive defeat on homeground

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 8, 2021 5:00 am
[Source: BBC]

Liverpool has conceded its sixth successive Premier League home defeat as Fulham secured a crucial 1-nil win today.

Mario Lemina’s goal at the stroke of half-time, after the Gabon midfielder had dispossessed Mohamed Salah, gave the visitors a deserved win.

Fulham is now leveled on 26 points with 17th-placed Brighton on the standing.

It was Fulham’s first win at Anfield since 2012, while champions Liverpool are now struggling to finish in the top four after another uninspired performance at home.

[Source: BBC]

