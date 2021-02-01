Liverpool outclasses Arsenal, Man City 4 games away from being champions

Liverpool thrust themselves firmly back into the battle for a place in the Premier League’s top four in style as they outclassed Arsenal 3-nil at Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea’s shock thrashing at home to West Brom earlier in the day opened the door for Liverpool – and Jurgen Klopp’s men burst straight through it in style with a victory that leaves them in fifth, only two points behind Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The Reds finally got the breakthrough they deserved after 64 minutes when Diogo Jota headed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brilliant delivery past Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno three minutes after he replaced Andy Robertson.

Liverpool doubled their lead four minutes later when Mohamed Salah took advantage of poor defending by Arsenal’s Gabriel and then slid a cool finish through Leno’s legs.

Jota was the beneficiary of more good work from Alexander-Arnold when he slammed home his second from close range with eight minutes left for a 3-nil final scorline.

Manchester City, on the other hand, is 17 points clear at top and four wins away from being champions.

City defeated Leicester City 2-nil.

[Source: BBC]