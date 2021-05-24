Football
Liverpool moves to second
January 17, 2022 5:22 am
Fabinho's header was his second Premier League goal of the season.[pic:bbc]
Liverpool has moved up to second in the Premier League standings following its 3-nil win against Brentford this morning.
It was a goalless 43 minutes before Fabinho’s far-post header in the 44th eased some of the tension that had built up at Anfield over 43 goalless minutes for a 1-nil lead at the break
In the second spell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain connected with an Andy Robertson cross to double the lead and Takumi Minamino came off the bench to side-foot home a third.
Leaders Manchester City is 11 points above Liverpool, having played a game more.
It will take a spectacular and sudden disintegration in the champions’ form, and a near flawless run-in from Liverpool to reverse those standings by May.
In another match, Leeds defeated West Ham 3-2.