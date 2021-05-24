Liverpool moves to second

Liverpool has moved up to second in the Premier League standings following its 3-nil win against Brentford this morning.

It was a goalless 43 minutes before Fabinho’s far-post header in the 44th eased some of the tension that had built up at Anfield over 43 goalless minutes for a 1-nil lead at the break

In the second spell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain connected with an Andy Robertson cross to double the lead and Takumi Minamino came off the bench to side-foot home a third.

Leaders Manchester City is 11 points above Liverpool, having played a game more.

It will take a spectacular and sudden disintegration in the champions’ form, and a near flawless run-in from Liverpool to reverse those standings by May.

In another match, Leeds defeated West Ham 3-2.