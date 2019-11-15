Football
Liverpool moves 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League
January 30, 2020 8:56 am
Liverpool defeated West Ham two-nil at London Stadium to maintain its unbeaten run in the English Premier League.
The Reds moved 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a routine win that intensified the pressure on West Ham at the bottom of the table.
Mohamed Salah’s first-half penalty and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s composed effort after the break maintained the Reds’ relentless march towards a first top-flight title since 1990.
The result leaves the Hammers in 17th and above 18th-placed Bournemouth, and Watford in 19th, on goal difference.
Issa Diop’s foul on Divock Origi allowed Salah to put Liverpool ahead from a penalty and their first shot on target.
Oxlade-Chamberlain doubling their lead with a right-foot shot into the bottom left corner after good work from Jordan Henderson and Salah.
It ensured a comfortable conclusion to the evening for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are now unbeaten in 41 Premier League matches.
