Liverpool, Man City and Sheffield United win in EPL

Liverpool continued their relentless pursuit of a Premier League points record with a 3-1 victory over Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The newly-crowned champions looked on course to secure three more points with ease when they went two up inside eight minutes as Brighton, with sights set on Premier League safety, made a nightmare start.

Mohamed Salah opened the account just in sixth minute before captain Jordan Henderson made it two-nil two minutes later.

Brighton fought hard and pulled one back through Leandro Trossard in the 45th minute to make it 2-1 at half time.

The Reds made sure they earn three points from this match after Salah scored his second in the 76th minute.

In another match played this morning, Manchester City returned to winning ways in style by thrashing hapless Newcastle five-nil at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side were surprisingly beaten at Southampton in their previous Premier League game but two goals in the opening 20 minutes against the Magpies effectively settled this contest.

Gabriel Jesus ended his nine-game goal drought by converting from David Silva’s cutback, while Riyad Mahrez swept home the second from Kevin de Bruyne’s pass.

It got worse for Newcastle in the second period when Federico Fernandez inadvertently deflected Matt Ritchie’s attempted clearance into his own net and David Silva added the fourth by curling in a sublime free-kick.

Raheem Sterling came off the bench to add the fifth for City in injury-time, rolling in from Silva’s pass.

With four games remaining, City have strengthened their claim to second place, moving nine points clear of Chelsea, while Newcastle drop to 13th.

In other match, Sheffield United defeated Wolves one-nil with a 93rd minute header from John Egan.

Sheffield United, who have never qualified for a major European competition, move up from ninth to seventh and are now one point and one place behind Wolves, who lost for the second time in five days.

[Source: BBC]