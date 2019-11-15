Home

Liverpool maintains unbeaten run in EPL

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
February 25, 2020 9:43 am
[Source: Liverpool]

Liverpool had to come from behind to beat West Ham 3-2 in the English Premier League match at Anfield.

Two early goals were the highlight of the match when Georginio Wijnaldum opened the account for the hosts and just after three minutes, it was Issa Diop equalising for West Ham.

The visitors took the lead in the 54th minute after a Pablo Fornals goal.

The Reds came back into the match and scored two goals to Mohammed Salah and Sadie Mane.

Liverpool has increased its lead to 22 points from the second-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool now has 79 points from 27 games while Manchester City has 57 points.

