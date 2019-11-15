Football
Liverpool knocks Everton out of FA Cup
January 6, 2020 9:40 am
Liverpool players celebrate Curtis Jones goal [Source: Liverpool FC]
Liverpool teenager Curtis Jones scored a stunning second-half goal to knock out Everton 1-0 in the FA Cup third-round clash at Anfield.
Team manager Jurgen Klopp says his team’s performance was “sensationally good” as 18-year-old Jones’ stunning winner earned the Reds a fully deserved victory.
Not a bad way to score your first senior goal for your boyhood club 🤩 https://t.co/fYtw1Nf0N4
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 5, 2020
What a crazy day, WOW🔥🤯! Unbelievable feeling scoring my first goal for @LFC but most importantly a great team performance. On to the next….🔴 pic.twitter.com/kUQAaoxsqq
— Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) January 5, 2020
Klopp made nine changes from the side that increased their Premier League lead to 13 points with victory over Sheffield United on Thursday – including three debutants in Takumi Minamino, Nathaniel Phillips and substitute Yasser Larouci.
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 5, 2020
