Liverpool knocks Everton out of FA Cup

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 6, 2020 9:40 am
Liverpool players celebrate Curtis Jones goal [Source: Liverpool FC]

Liverpool teenager Curtis Jones scored a stunning second-half goal to knock out Everton 1-0 in the FA Cup third-round clash at Anfield.

Team manager Jurgen Klopp says his team’s performance was “sensationally good” as 18-year-old  Jones’ stunning winner earned the Reds a fully deserved victory.

Klopp made nine changes from the side that increased their Premier League lead to 13 points with victory over Sheffield United on Thursday – including three debutants in Takumi Minamino, Nathaniel Phillips and substitute Yasser Larouci.

[Source: BBC and Google]

