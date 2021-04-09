Liverpool knocked out, Real Madrid, Man City go through

Liverpool’s Champions League campaign ended in disappointment as they were held nil-all by Real Madrid in the second-leg quarter-final at Anfield .

Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the first leg which helped them set up a semi-final meeting with Chelsea on the 28th of April.

Real arrived at Anfield protecting a 3-1 lead from the first leg and while they eventually went through in relative comfort Liverpool will curse themselves for missing several glorious first-half chances.

In another second-leg quarter-final played this morning, Manchester City came from behind to force its way into the semi-finals after sealing a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg, City found themselves needing to chase the tie when 17-year-old England international Jude Bellingham curled in a superb shot from the edge of the box.

The crucial breakthrough for City came early in the second half as Emre Can was penalised for handling in the box and Mahrez stepped up to fire his side ahead again in the tie.

Phil Foden sealed it, adding to the late goal he scored at the Etihad to give his side their first-leg lead with a fierce drive that found the Dortmund goal via the post.

City will face Paris St-Germain in the semi-finals, with the French side having eliminated holders Bayern Munich yesterday.

It is the first time City have reached the semis under current boss Pep Guardiola, who twice won the competition during his time as manager of Barcelona.

Their previous appearance in the last four came in 2015-16, when they were knocked out by Real Madrid in Manuel Pellegrini’s final season in charge.

City will face Chelsea on the 28th of April in the first leg semi-final.

[Source: BBC]