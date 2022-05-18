Liverpool keeps title race alive

[Source: BBC Sport]

Liverpool has taken the Premier League title race down to the final day of the season by coming from behind to defeat Southampton 2-1.

Jurgen Klopp’s side knew defeat would hand the title to Manchester City, while even a draw would effectively end the challenge because of their inferior goal difference.

Nathan Redmond gave Southampton a 13th-minute lead with a curling right-foot shot beyond Alisson.

Article continues after advertisement

Liverpool once again showed their resilience and reserves of strength as Takumi Minamino levelled before half-time with a thumping drive.

The pressure built after the break and Liverpool took a deserved lead after 67 minutes when Joel Matip sent an instinctive looping header over Saints’ keeper Alex McCarthy.

[Source: BBC Sport]