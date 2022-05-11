Liverpool keeps title hopes alive

[Source: Twitter]

Liverpool maintained the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City coming from behind to defeat Aston Villa 2-1.

Jurgen Klopp’s side survived an early scare after only three minutes when Douglas Luiz bundled home the opener for Villa.

Liverpool was on terms within three minutes when Joel Matip scored following a goalmouth scramble.

The two sides exchanged chances before Sadio Mane put the visitors ahead with a superb angled header from Luis Diaz’s cross in the 65th minute.

The win means Liverpool with 86 points along with City now lie second only on goal difference.