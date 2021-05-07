Liverpool into top four after Burnley win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp likened his side’s 3-nil victory at Burnley to winning “a semi-final” that takes them to Sunday’s “final” against Crystal Palace and the chance to seal a top-four finish.

Liverpool’s incredible win at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday kept their Champions League hopes alive and at Turf Moor they built on their last-gasp weekend heroics through a cool finish from Roberto Firmino, a first club goal for Nathaniel Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s late drive.

The Reds are now in the fourth Champions League spot, level on points with fifth-placed Leicester City and with a goal difference four better than the Foxes, having improved theirs by three at Burnley.

Klopp’s side host the eagles in Roy Hodgson’s last game in charge in four days’ time, with 10,000 fans inside Anfield.

The Foxes are at home to Tottenham while Chelsea, who are a point better off than both, are at Aston Villa.

“Today was a semi-final,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “We had to win the semi-final and we did.

“Nothing is decided yet but we improved our position and we have the final. That’s what we needed. It’s what we deserve because this was a top performance.

“Now we have to make sure we recover quickly. We have a thin squad in some positions. We have to wrap them in cotton wool.

“I can’t wait for the 10,00 fans at Anfield. Nothing is decided – Palace are strong.”

In other matches played this morning, Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace 3-1, Tottenham went down to Aston Villa 1-2, Everton beat Wolves 1-0, Newcastle overcame Sheffield United 1-nil while West Ham beat West Brom 3-1.