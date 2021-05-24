Liverpool inch closer to Man City

Liverpool narrowed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points with a battling 1-nil victory over West Ham at Anfield.

Sadio Mane scored the only goal in the first half after Trent Alexander-Arnold had volleyed the ball into his path.

In another match, a stellar second-half performance by Chelsea secured its 4-nil win over Burnley in the English Premier League this morning.

Reece James netted Chelsea’s first, firing a shot across Burnley goal-keeper, Nick Pope.

Kai Havertz netted a double in the 52nd and 55th minute before Christian Pulisic rounding off the convincing win.

In other results, Leicester 1-0 Leeds, Aston Villa 4-0 Southampton, Newcastle 2-0 Brighton, Norwhich 1 -3 Brentford and Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves.