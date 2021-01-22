Liverpool in 4th after win over Tottenham

Liverpool returned to form securing a convincing 3-1 victory over Tottenham.

The Premier League champions returned in impressive fashion as they bounced back from a run of five league games without a win – four of those without a goal.

They scored first through Roberto Firmino in first-half stoppage time exposing miscommunication by Tottenham’s Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris.

Article continues after advertisement

Lloris was at fault again two minutes after the break when he pushed Sadio Mane’s shot straight into the path of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who finished forcefully.

Sadio Mane placed the icing on the cake with their third goal in the 65th minute.

Liverpool are now four points behind leaders Manchester City.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

[Source: BBC Sport]