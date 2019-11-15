Liverpool held by 3rd-Tier Shrewsbury in FA Cup

Premier League leaders Liverpool squandered a two-goal lead and was held to a 2-2 draw by third-tier Shrewsbury in the most surprising result in this season’s FA Cup.

The world, European and likely soon-to-be English champions were forced to hang on for a replay in the quaint market town near the border of England and Wales, even bringing on star forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as they sought to avoid another match in their busy schedule.

Klopp offered his congratulations to @shrewsweb after they fought back to hold #LFC to a draw in the #EmiratesFACup fourth round, acknowledging his side were far from their best.https://t.co/E2lFHOPRia — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2020 Article continues after advertisement

In the end, it was an evening to remember for Jason Cummings, who scored a 65th-minute penalty to reduce Shrewsbury’s deficit and then turned Liverpool’s defense inside out before slotting home the equalizer in the 75th.

No team in the Premier League has managed to score two goals in one game against Liverpool, who are 16 points clear on their march to a first English championship title since 1990.

Shrewsbury had only won one of its last seven games in all competitions but had an understrength Liverpool team rattled at times.