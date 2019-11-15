Home

Liverpool go a year unbeaten in league

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 3, 2020 11:25 am
[Source: Liverpool FC]

The Liverpool football team maintained its unbeaten run in the English Premier League after defeating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 at Anfield.

It just took the hosts four minutes to open the account when Mohammed Salah tapped home Andrew Robertson cross.

Liverpool led 1-0 at the breather.

Sadio Mane increased the Reds lead in the 64th minute to make it two-nil.

Liverpool is now 13 points clear at the top of the league table.

