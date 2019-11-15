Football
Liverpool go a year unbeaten in league
January 3, 2020 11:25 am
[Source: Liverpool FC]
The Liverpool football team maintained its unbeaten run in the English Premier League after defeating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 at Anfield.
It just took the hosts four minutes to open the account when Mohammed Salah tapped home Andrew Robertson cross.
Liverpool led 1-0 at the breather.
Sadio Mane increased the Reds lead in the 64th minute to make it two-nil.
Liverpool is now 13 points clear at the top of the league table.
25 – Sadio Mané has scored 25 Premier League goals at Anfield since the start of last season – across the top five European leagues, the only two players with more at a specific venue are Lionel Messi (29 at the Camp Nou) and Kylian Mbappé (27 at the Parc des Princes). Guardian. pic.twitter.com/VN89M6DCpd
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2020