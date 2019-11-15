Liverpool extends lead after overcoming Man united

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the table to 16 points with a game in hand after overcoming Manchester United two-nil at Anfield..

The Reds procession towards their first title in 30 years continued in style.

Jurgen Klopp’s side opened the account after Virgil van Dijk’s 14th-minute header before wrapping up the win in style in injury time – goalkeeper Alisson’s long clearance setting Mohamed Salah clear to spark wild celebrations among supporters now convinced that long wait is coming to an end.

Article continues after advertisement

Liverpool could have emphasised their superiority as Roberto Firmino had a goal contentiously ruled out by VAR for Van Dijk’s foul on David de Gea, while the United keeper touched Jordan Henderson’s shot on to the post and Salah missed an open goal from six yards.

[Source: BBC]