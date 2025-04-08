Liverpool drop rare points, Southampton suffer earliest-ever relegation

[ Source: Reuters ]

Liverpool slipped up in their chase for the Premier League title with a 3-2 loss to Fulham last night.

Meanwhile, Southampton became the first team in Premier League history to be relegated this early after losing 3-1 to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Manchester derby ended without any goals for the first time since 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

Manchester City couldn’t move past fourth-placed Chelsea, who also drew 0-0 with Brentford but stay one point ahead of City.

Fulham earned a well-deserved win over Liverpool, taking advantage of poor defending as they continue to fight for a spot in European competitions next season.

Despite the defeat, Liverpool stayed top of the table with 73 points from 31 games.

They are 11 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who drew 1-1 with Everton on Saturday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.