Liverpool defeat Tottenham 1-0 and extend points table lead

Liverpool have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points.
This as they beat Tottenham this morning 1-0.
Jurgen Klopp’s men became the first team in Europe’s top-five leagues to win 20 of their first 21 games.
The win for Liverpool came with the courtesy of Roberto Firmino’s first-half goal.
Two of Liverpool’s players failed to score goals and get Liverpool the extra points.
