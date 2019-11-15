Liverpool defeat Tottenham 1-0 and extend points table lead

Liverpool have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points.

This as they beat Tottenham this morning 1-0.

Jurgen Klopp’s men became the first team in Europe’s top-five leagues to win 20 of their first 21 games.

Article continues after advertisement

The win for Liverpool came with the courtesy of Roberto Firmino’s first-half goal.

Two of Liverpool’s players failed to score goals and get Liverpool the extra points.