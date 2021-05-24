Home

Football

Liverpool cruise to FA Cup fifth round

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 7, 2022 5:14 am
[Source: Getty Images]

Liverpool reached the fifth round of the FA Cup for only the second time in seven seasons.

The Reds saw off a spirited Cardiff City outfit 3-1.

Both sides were locked nil-all at halftime.

Liverpool eventually made their domination count in the second half as Diogo Jota headed in from a free-kick.

New signing Luis Diaz came on to set up Takumi Minamino for the Reds’ second.

Harvey Elliott marked his return after five months out injured with an elegant finish.

[Source: BBC Sport]

