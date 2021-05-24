Liverpool cruise past Everton

Liverpool continued its winning run in the English Premier League thrashing Everton 4-1 this morning.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had won only once on their previous nine visits to Everton but a blistering start put them in cruise control.

Jordan Henderson scored with a composed finish after nine minutes before setting Mohamed Salah clear to beat Jordan Pickford 10 minutes later.

Everton, having been outclassed for the first half, gave themselves hope when Demarai Gray netted in the 38th minute.

Salah killed the game in the 64th minute racing clear from a Seamus Coleman’s error to expertly score.

Diogo Jota piled on the pain for Everton when he netted the fourth 11 minutes after.

In other matches, Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa, Chelsea 2-1 Watford, Leicester 2-2 Southampton, Watford 1-1Brighton, Wolves 0-0 Burnley.