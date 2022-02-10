Home

Football

Liverpool closes in on Man City in EPL standings

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 24, 2022 11:47 am
[Source: BBC Sport]

Liverpool closed the gap on leaders Manchester City to three points after cruising to a sixth Premier League win in a row at Leeds United’s expense.

The Reds thrashed Leeds United 6-nil.

Jurgen Klopp’s side displayed an utterly dominant display that included three goals inside the first 20 minutes of the first-half.

Article continues after advertisement

Two of those came from penalties by Mohamed Salah, who also set up defender Joel Matip for his first goal since December 2020.

Sadio Mane added two late goals and Virgil van Dijk scored with an added-time header.

The margin of Liverpool’s win means they have a superior goal difference to title rivals City, who they are due to meet on April 9th.

