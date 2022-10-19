Liverpool boss charged by FA

[Source: BBC]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association following his sending-off during his side’s 1-0 win against Manchester City on Monday.

Klopp was dismissed after berating a referee’s assistant when a foul was not given for a challenge on Mohamed Salah.

He apologized for his reaction in his post-match comments.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the BBC, Klopp has been charged with a breach of FA rule E3, which covers “comments which are improper, which bring the game into disrepute, which are threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting”