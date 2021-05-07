Liverpool beats Man United to boost top four hopes

Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United in a thriller Premier League clash, boosting their chances of a Champions League place.

The Jurgen Klopp coached side beat Man United 4-2 this morning to celebrate their first win at Old Trafford.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino put his side on top with a well-taken double either side of half-time.

Marcus Rashford pulled one back for United midway through the second half but Mohamed Salah wrapped up the points with a late breakaway strike for his 21st Premier League goal of the season.

That moved him level with Harry Kane in the Golden Boot standings and condemned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to a sixth home defeat of the season.

The result takes Liverpool fifth in the Premier League.

Also today, Aston drew nil-all against Everton.