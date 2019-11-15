Liverpool beats Leicester City, Leeds hold Arsenal

Defending English Premier League champions Liverpool are back on top of the standing with Tottenham after defeating Leicester City 3-nil this morning at Anfield.

The Reds are level on points with Tottenham with 20 points each but Tottenham has better goal average.

Jonny Evans scored an own goal to give Liverpool a 1-nil lead.

Diogo Jota headed the second goal in the first half while Roberto Firmino scored in the late second half for a 3-nil victory.

In another match played this morning, Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe was sent off for a headbutt as Leeds’ wasteful finishing cost them a Premier League victory.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds squandered a host of chances, both before and after Pepe was dismissed after video assistant referee consultation for sticking his head into Ezgjan Alioski’s face.

Arsenal remains in the bottom half of the table, moving up to 11th, two points above Leeds in 14th.

In other matches played this morning, Fulham went down 2-3 to Everton while West Ham defeated Sheffield United 1-0.

[Source: BBC]