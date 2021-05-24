Home

Football

Liverpool beaten in Leicester, Salah's penalty saved

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 29, 2021 10:26 am
Leicester City players celebrate after Ademola Lookman's lone goal [Source: twitter]

Liverpool suffered its second defeat of the season, going down to Leicester in their English Premier League clash this morning.

Ademola Lookman scored the only goal as Leicester beat Liverpool 1-nil.

The loss leaves the Reds six points off the top of the Premier League table.

Article continues after advertisement

Liverpool’s biggest chances came in the first half when Mohamed Salah had a 15th-minute penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel and headed the rebound off the bar.

Sadio Mane then missed a couple of opportunities for Jurgen Klopp’s side before they were made to pay by the hosts in the 59th minute.

Former Everton forward Lookman, with only his fourth touch after coming on, took Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s pass in his stride, beat Joel Matip and rifled a shot past Alisson.

[Source: BBC Sport]

