Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
A massive 46 infections rattles Suva-Nausori corridor in biggest single day total ever|Funeral gatherings cause of massive spread|Fijians to expect extensive screening|Expect numbers to increase further says Doctor Fong|West and North restrictions under review|Vunivivi community calls for a total lockdown of Viti Levu|Economic contraction predicted due to second wave|RB Patel shoppers asked to call 158|UN staff tests positive but doesn’t pose risk to others|Fiji Airways cancels flights further|FNPF extends contribution payment deadline|Council receives complaints against online businesses|50 arrests made with 33 in South|FNPF reviews COVID-19 relief phases|Supermarket reopens after a short closure|Sikituru villagers not letting their guard down|More awareness on Lupus this year|University to reduce fees during this outbreak|Six more test positive making it 151 active cases|Parliament sitting cancelled|More opportunities to get the jab: PM|Look into the future – AG|Fiji receives request for mutual recognition of vaccinations|Over 16k vaccinated this week|West has no more positive cases|
Full Coverage

Football

Liverpool agree to sign RB Leipzig defender for £35m

| @BBCWorld
May 29, 2021 5:45 am
Ibrahima Konate [Source: BBC]

Liverpool have agreed to sign centre-back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £35m on a long-term deal.

The French defender, 22, has passed his medical and agreed personal terms, with his move subject to international clearance and a UK work permit.

“It’s a really exciting moment for me and my family,” said Konate, whose contract will run from 1 July.

Article continues after advertisement

Konate is part of France’s squad for the Uefa European Under-21 Championship, which starts on Monday.

The defender, who started his career in France with Sochaux, made 21 appearances for RB Leipzig this season as they finished second in the Bundesliga.

“Right now, my focus is on the Under-21 European Championships with France, but after this competition I know I will be joining one of the best teams in the world and that gives me a great feeling,” said Konate.

His arrival would help bolster a backline which suffered with the long-term injury absences of centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip during the season.

Midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were used as makeshift central defenders, while Liverpool ended the campaign with a centre-back pairing of Nathaniel Phillips, 24, and Rhys Williams, 20.

Liverpool secured a Champions League spot with a win over Crystal Palace on the final day of the season as they finished third in the Premier League.

The deal for Konate means Liverpool will reject the chance to sign defender Ozan Kabak on a permanent basis.

The Reds had an option to sign 21-year-old Kabak for £18m with add-ons as part of the loan deal which brought him to Anfield in January.

They told the Turkey international of their intentions before news of Konate’s deal and he is speaking to other clubs.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.