Liver books spot in round four of FA Cup

Liverpool is now through to FA Cup fourth round after a comfortable 4-1 victory over a valiant young Aston Villa side today.

But despite conceding in the fourth minute when Sadio Mane headed in, they remained resolute in defense for the rest of the half.

Villa stunned the visitors when 17-year-old Louie Barry scored the equalizer.

Unfortunately for Villa, the youngsters tired while the Reds exerted more pressure in the second half, scoring three goals in a five-minute spell after the break.

Meanwhile, in another match Wolves beat Crystal Palace 1-nil today.