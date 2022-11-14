Lisa Cole re-applies for Kulas job

Lisa Cole

A national women’s football coach is expected to be appointed soon.

The Fiji Football Association is shortlisting about 15 applicants which include some high-profile coaches from Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Fiji FA chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf says they will be screening all applications.

“There are about 15 applicants including Lisa Cole, the former coach. So, we will sit with our technical director to screen out the best three or four and start the interview process. Let me tell you there are some very high-profile coaches that have applied. ”

Former coach Lisa Cole was appointed in December last year taking over the role from Rewa mentor Marika Rodu.

Cole led the team to the OFC Women’s Nations Cup in July this year where the Fiji Kulas finished in second place, losing to Papua New Guinea in the final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.