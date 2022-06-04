Lions roar home with four

A spirited 4R Electrical Labasa scored four successive goals to beat RC Manubhai Ba 4-3 in their Digicel Fiji FACT semi-final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Despite being shocked with two early Ba goals, the Ravneel Pratap coached team got their act together and rattled the Ba outfit.

A place in the final means Labasa now have a chance to win its fifth FACT title tomorrow and the last time they won was in 2015 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi after beating Rewa 2-0 in the final.

The westerners started and in the eighth minute, a Narend Rao free-kick just outside the Labasa box found the back of the net leaving goalkeeper Atunaisa Naucukidi and Babasiga Lions defenders in awe.

A few minutes later Saula Waqa could have put the Men In Black further in front but his shot went across the goalmouth.

However, the lanky Waqa couldn’t be denied in the 15th minute when he rifled home a powerful shot following a defensive blunder by Labasa defenders inside their own half.

While many thought it was going to be a walk in the park for Ba, Labasa managed to score in the 18th minute via a set-piece corner which was headed in by Siotame Kubu as the Lions trail 1-2.

Labasa made a tactical change moments later as Eparama Moraica was replaced by national rep Ashneel Raju.

The 2-1 scoreline didn’t change at the break after an entertaining 47 minutes.

It was a nervous opening few minutes of the second spell for Ba fans with Labasa having two scoring opportunities.

The relentless attack paid off for the Sitiveni Rakai captained side when Christopher Wasasala equalized after connecting with a well placed ball from substitute Edwin Sahayam in the 61st minute.

Seven minutes later the Sahayam and Wasasala magic worked again after Christopher tapped in a low cross from Edwin.

While Labasa fans were still celebrating, veteran Taniela Waqa gave them more reasons to lose their voices at Lawaqa Park when he netted their fourth after some poor defensive effort 16 minutes from full-time.

A late goal by Ba failed to change the result as the Labasa books a finals berth.

Labasa Coach Ravneel Pratap commended his players for putting in the hard yards.

”Very exciting game! I think we had everything in this game, hats off to Ba they gave their hundred percent, they had the early lead but my players gave their hundred percent. They never lost their hope. They sold character today and resilience that’s why they were able to get 4 goals against Ba.”

Labasa will feature in the final at 3pm tomorrow.