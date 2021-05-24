Lingard scores late winner for Man United

Jesse Lingard’s stunning late goal helped Manchester United secure a 2-1 victory over West Ham.

West Ham had taken the lead five minutes when Said Benrahma’s strike from outside the area to give them an early lead.

Trailing 1–nil in the 35th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo made his presence felt scoring the equalizer to put Man United back into the match.

Lingard’s goal in the 89th minute ensured the Red Devils remain unbeaten in the league this term with four wins and a draw, while West Ham suffered their first loss of the campaign.

In other matches, Brighton beat Leicester 2-1 this morning.