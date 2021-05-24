Lingard rejects Man United contract offer

England forward Jesse Lingard has rejected a contract offer from Manchester United.

It is understood Lingard has concerns about how often he is likely to play this season, especially since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lingard, who scored twice in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier win against Andorra, impressed during a loan spell at West Ham last season.

Article continues after advertisement

The 28-year-old’s current United deal runs out at the end of the season.

Lingard did have offers to move in the summer, with West Ham especially keen for him to return.