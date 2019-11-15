Lincoln Refrigeration official sponsors for Rewa FC

Lincoln Refrigeration Pte Limited is the official sponsors of the Rewa Men’s and Women’s Football teams for the Courts Inter-District Championship.

The local company today provided sponsorship of approximately $15,000 for the weeklong tournament.

The sponsorship is timely for the Delta Tigers as districts continue to face the brunt of COVID-19 and are finding difficulties to secure sponsorships.

Company Managing Director Praveen Singh says this would be the first time they will be sponsoring the Delta Tigers for the IDC.

“Going back to football we have sponsored other districts in previous tournaments like Suva, Labasa, Nasinu and Tailevu/Naitasiri. But the time that Rewa has approached us for the sponsorship so we never hesitated.”

Rewa will kick off its IDC campaign against Lautoka on Tuesday at 7pm at Suva’s ANZ Stadium.

In other premier division matches, Suva faces Nasinu at 12.30pm, Labasa takes on Navua at 2.30pm and Ba meets Nadi at 6.30pm.

The commentaries for the Suva/Nasinu, Ba/Nadi and Rewa/Lautoka matches will be aired live on Mirchi FM.