Likuculacula double earns Ba IDC title

A Koleta Likuculacula double helped Ba beat Labasa 2-1 to retain the Vodafone Women’s IDC title at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Koleta scored in the first half after a lapse of concentration in the Labasa defence.

Labasa equalised through Shayal Sindhika in the second half and forced the game into extra-spell.

Koleta again made the difference and scored the winner in the second half of the extra-spell.

The two goal scorer was also named the best player of the tournament.



Koleta Likuculacula [left] receiving her best player of the tournament award.

Cema Nasau won the golden boot award after scoring the highest number of goals in the Vodafone IDC.



Cema Nasau with her golden boot award

Ba won $4,000 while Labasa walked away with $1,500.



Labasa women’s football team after being the runners-up of the Vodafone IDC.

Meanwhile, Suva managed to beat Rewa 2-nil to claim the third spot in the third/fourth place play-off.

The match was forced into extra time after both teams were locked at nil-all at fulltime.

The hosts fought hard in the extra-spell and opened the account in the first spell through Viniana Riwai.

Jitilia Dugucanavanua sealed the victory for the Capital City side in the second spell for a 2-nil final scoreline.

Suva walked away with $700 prize-money while Rewa received $300 for finishing fourth in the tournament.