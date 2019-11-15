Home

Lewandowski wins FIFA best player award

| @BBCWorld
December 18, 2020 8:51 am

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the best men’s player at the Best Fifa Football Awards in Zurich,Switzerland this morning.

He beat last year’s winner Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the top prize.

The 32-year-old Poland striker scored 55 goals in just 47 games last season as he helped German giants Bayern to a treble. He finished as the top scorer in the league, cup, and Champions League.

This is the first time Lewandowski has won the award, with Barcelona forward Messi or Juventus’ Ronaldo usually triumphing.

 

