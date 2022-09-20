Lessons learnt says Chand

Following the conclusion of the OFC Futsal Cup, the Fijian side has had a lot of learnings from the one-week competition.

The Fiji national side lost out in the plate final while the Fiji Presidents 5 lost out in the semi-final and settled for the fourth position in the competition.

Fiji President’s assistant coach, Vikash Chand says they are confident that the crop of players picked for the two national sides will become better with more training programs.

Article continues after advertisement

Chand says now that they have had a taste of regional competitions, they will be better equipped for the upcoming tournaments.

“These players we will not let them go, we will keep them and we’ll train them and we’ll make them better for the next tournament coming up so it goes back all to our training side and our preparation for our upcoming matches.”

The national side will take a break before they begin preparations for the OFC Futsal Nations Cup.