Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Less movement in preseason transfer window

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 14, 2020 4:39 pm
From left: Samuela Drudru, Benaminio Mateiniqara, Antonio Tuivuna, Muni Sivam Naidu and Laisenia Raura

There has been less movement in the Fiji Football Association’s pre-season transfer window since it opened two weeks ago.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf confirms only five applications have been received since the transfer window opened on the 1st of this month.

The five applications are all from Ba seeking the releases of Lautoka trio Benaminio Mateiniqara, Samuela Drudru and Muni Sivam.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba is also after the services of former under 20 and Labasa defender Antonio Tuivuna and former national team captain Laisenia Raura.

Yusuf is urging players to follow all proper procedures and channels when applying for their release.

He says all applications must be signed and witnessed by the Justice of Peace.

Yusuf adds Fiji FA will not tolerate any late applications this year.

Teams including Labasa and Ba are expected to use the transfer window to add depth to their teams ahead of the Oceania Champions League

The transfer window closes on January 31.

[Source: Fiji FA]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.