Less movement in preseason transfer window

There has been less movement in the Fiji Football Association’s pre-season transfer window since it opened two weeks ago.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf confirms only five applications have been received since the transfer window opened on the 1st of this month.

The five applications are all from Ba seeking the releases of Lautoka trio Benaminio Mateiniqara, Samuela Drudru and Muni Sivam.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba is also after the services of former under 20 and Labasa defender Antonio Tuivuna and former national team captain Laisenia Raura.

Yusuf is urging players to follow all proper procedures and channels when applying for their release.

He says all applications must be signed and witnessed by the Justice of Peace.

Yusuf adds Fiji FA will not tolerate any late applications this year.

Teams including Labasa and Ba are expected to use the transfer window to add depth to their teams ahead of the Oceania Champions League

The transfer window closes on January 31.

[Source: Fiji FA]