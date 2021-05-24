Home

Football

Leonardo Spinazzola to miss out on EURO 2020 semi-final

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 5, 2021 12:39 pm

Italy will be without its star player Leonardo Spinazzola for their semi-final clash against Spain on Wednesday.

Spinazzola who has been an influential figure in Roberto Mancini’s side, suffered an Achilles injury in their 2-1 victory over Belgium over the weekend.

The Roma wing-back could now face months on the sidelines:

With Leonardo Spinazzola out of the mix, Roberto Mancini says he will need to dig deep to find a suitable replacement.

“He was one of the best players in EURO 2020, and that will be the case even is he is not involved in the next fixture. He will be one players in this tournament because he played brilliantly. We are really disappointed and gutted for what has occurred.”

Italy will face Spain on Wednesday in the first semi-final while in the second semi-final England will take on Denmark on Thursday.

Both matches will be played at 7am.

