Football

Leicester thumps Newcastle

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 13, 2021 5:30 am
[Source: Getty Image/BBC Sport]

Youri Tielemans scored twice as Leicester City earned an emphatic 4-nil Premier League victory over Newcastle United.

Tielemans converted a 38th-minute penalty after Jamaal Lascelles was brought down by James Maddison.

He was set up by Maddison for his second before the England midfielder got one for himself with five minutes remaining.

Article continues after advertisement

Patson Daka also got on the scoreboard.

Leicester moves up to eighth on the table after only a second victory in seven league games.

Newcastle remains in the relegation zones and three points from safety.

In other matches, West Ham and Burnley drew nil-all, while the Brighton vs Tottenham game was postponed.

[Source: BBC Sport]

