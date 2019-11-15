Home

Leicester fight back against Man United

| @BBCWorld
December 27, 2020 7:00 am
Jamie Vardy had had a quiet afternoon before he played a big role in Leicester's late equaliser.[pic:bbc sport]

Leicester City twice came from behind to deny Manchester United a record-equaling 11th consecutive away win in the Premier League this morning after the match ended in a 2-all draw.

According to the BBC, Axel Tuanzebe diverted a close-range effort from Jamie Vardy – who had had an otherwise quiet afternoon – into his own net in the 85th minute to keep Leicester second in the table.

Bruno Fernandes had given United the lead with just over 10 minutes left when he latched on to substitute Edinson Cavani’s through ball and finished past Kasper Schmeichel.



Marcus Rashford opened the scoring when he got on the end of Fernandes’ pass to slide in his 50th top-flight goal before Harvey Barnes hit a fine first-half equalizer.

The result ended United’s 10-match winning league run on the road – one short of the record set by Chelsea in 2008.

 

 

