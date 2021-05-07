Home

Leicester City wins FA Cup for first time

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
May 16, 2021 8:01 am
[Source: Leicester City/twitter]

Leicester City defeated Chelsea 1-nil to win the FA Cup for the first time in their history at Wembley.

Youri Tielemans produced one of the great FA Cup final goals to give Leicester City the trophy.

The Belgian settled a closely contested encounter with a spectacular right-foot drive that flew beyond Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga into the top corner from 25 yards in the 63rd minute.

It sent manager Brendan Rodgers racing down the touchline in celebration although Leicester’s fans – inside Wembley as 21,000 supporters formed the biggest attendance since lockdown – had to survive a nerve-jangling closing phase before they could celebrate the win in their first final since 1969.

The Foxes were indebted to two crucial saves from keeper Kasper Schmeichel, who turned former Leicester defender Ben Chilwell’s header on to a post then produced an even better stop to turn Mason Mount’s powerful shot wide.

And in a final act of drama, Wes Morgan bundled into his own net following a last-minute goalmouth scramble before it was ruled out by the barest of margins following the intervention of VAR.

Leicester closed out the win to spark emotional scenes as those inside Wembley rejoiced in a landmark victory.

[Source: BBC]

