Leicester City thrashes Aston Villa

Jamie Vardy has become the top goal scorer in the English Premier League after scoring two goals for Leicester City against Aston Villa.

Vardy scored twice after coming as a second-half substitute in their 4-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

He has scored 19 goals so far in the Premier League this season.

🔵 Jamie Vardy back on top pic.twitter.com/WIsRx9TtXp — Premier League (@premierleague) March 9, 2020

This win has cemented City’s place on the third spot as it takes them eight points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United.

It took Leicester 40 minutes to open the account as Harvey Barnes scored the first and the fourth goals while Vardy scored in the 63rd and 79th minutes.

Villa’s woes continued as this was their fourth straight league defeat as they miss a chance to move out of bottom three.