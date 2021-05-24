Football
Leicester City registers first Premier League win of 2022
March 2, 2022 7:52 am
[Source: Premier League/Twitter]
Leicester made a strong second-half performance to beat Burnley 2-nil and book its first Premier League win of 2022 today.
The second-half goals from James Maddison and the returning Jamie Vardy gave them victory.
The win takes the Foxes to 30 points and allows them to breathe more easily after a poor recent run of league results.
Burnley now remains in the relegation zone as a result of this loss and is in the bottom three, a point behind 17th-placed Everton.
[Source: BBC]
