Leicester City registers first Premier League win of 2022

Leicester made a strong second-half performance to beat Burnley 2-nil and book its first Premier League win of 2022 today.

The second-half goals from James Maddison and the returning Jamie Vardy gave them victory.

The win takes the Foxes to 30 points and allows them to breathe more easily after a poor recent run of league results.

Burnley now remains in the relegation zone as a result of this loss and is in the bottom three, a point behind 17th-placed Everton.

[Source: BBC]