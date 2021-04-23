Home

Football

Leicester City moves closer to Champions League qualification

| @BBCWorld
April 27, 2021 6:37 am
[Source: Premier League]

Leicester City moved closer to Champions League qualification as they came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1.

Wilfried Zaha put the visitors ahead after only 12 minutes, with a first-time finish following a fine through ball from Eberechi Eze.

The result leaves the Leicester City third in the Premier League, but takes them seven points clear of fifth-placed West Ham with five matches to go.



Leicester, who have also reached the FA Cup final for the first time since 1969, have only played in the European Cup or Champions League once, reaching the quarter-finals in 2016-17 after winning the Premier League the previous season.

Their run-in includes games against Manchester United in second, Chelsea in fourth and Tottenham in seventh.

