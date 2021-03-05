Leicester City makes a late comeback to win Premier League

Daniel Amartey scored a late winner as Leicester City came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 in the English Premier League today.

This win has now boosted Leicester’s bid to qualify for the Champions League qualification.

Amartey stooped low to head into an empty net after Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez failed to claim Marc Albrighton’s corner.

Kelechi Iheanacho began the fightback with his second goal in as many games.

The victory has lifted Leicester above Manchester United and into second place in the Premier League.

Brighton remains three points above the relegation zone in 16th.

[Source: BBC]