Leicester City holds Aston Villa in Carabao Cup second leg semi-final

Leicester City had to come from one-nil down to hold Aston Villa one-all in the Carabao Cup first leg semi-final at the King Power Stadium.

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho equalised emphatically from Jamie Vardy’s pass with 16 minutes left to give Leicester a deserving draw.

Villa defended with organisation and resilience to protect the lead given to them after 28 minutes when Frederic Guilbert stole in at the far post to meet Anwar El Ghazi’s cross.

The second leg at Villa Park takes place on Wednesday, 29 January at 7:45am.

In the first semifinal first leg played yesterday, Manchester City defeated Manchester United 3-1 and they will play in the second leg on Thursday, 30 January at 7:45am at the City of Manchester Stadium.

[Source: BBC]