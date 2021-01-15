Leicester City go top after win over Chelsea

Leicester City managed to defeat Chelsea 2-nil to jump to the top of the Premier League table at The King Power Stadium.

It took only six minutes for the Foxes to open the account when Wilfred Ndidi fired in off the inside of the post from 20 yards.

Frank Lampard’s misery was swiftly reinforced as Leicester City broke clear to add a second four minutes before the break, James Maddison sweeping a cool finish past Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy on the half-volley from Marc Albrighton’s pass.

Leicester are now a point ahead of Manchester United having played a game more while Chelsea are in eighth, five points off the Champions League places.

The Foxes are flying 🦊 pic.twitter.com/ambEEfTYRH — Premier League (@premierleague) January 19, 2021

On the other hand, Manchester City will play Aston Villa at 6am tomorrow and a win for City will see them go top of the standing.

