Leicester City edge Aston Villa

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes scored as Leicester City edged out an Aston Villa 2-1 in the English Premier Leguea this morning.

Maddison found the net inside the opening 20 minutes, side-footing the ball into the far corner.

Moments later, Barnes was on hand to strike home a rebound, giving the Foxes a deserved two-goal lead which was enough to seal the win.

In another match, Wets Ham defeated Tottenham 2-1.

[Source: BBC Sport]