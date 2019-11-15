Leicester 0-0 Brighton: Neal Maupay denied by Kasper Schmeichel from spot

Brighton pulled further clear of the relegation zone with a 0-0 draw at Leicester but it could have been more if Neal Maupay had not missed a penalty.

The game’s key moment arrived early (14) when James Justin was adjudged to have fouled Aaron Connolly but Maupay – who scored the winner in Brighton’s first win of 2020 on Saturday against Arsenal – could not find a way past Kasper Schmeichel.

That effort was only one of three shots on target in a very tactical game that involved little goalmouth action.

he result leaves Leicester in third place, four points above Chelsea in fourth but Brendan Rodgers will be worried about their stuttering form that has seen them win just once in their last seven matches.

For Brighton, their positive momentum since the resumption continues as they are now six points above the relegation zone.

[Source: Football HD TV]